WWE Legend Jimmy Hart Fundraises in the Tri-State

The “Mouth of the South” makes his return to the Tri-State.

Early in Jimmy Hart’s career, he performed at the Evansville Coliseum, which has been hosting events since 1916.

However, Hart’s mission in the Tri-State this time around is to raise money for Princeton’s Andy Satterfield.

More information can be found on the family’s Facebook page, but they are looking for all the help they can get with his mounting medical bills.

Satterfield was born with multiple birth defects that have caused complications, most notably with his heart.

Hart will sign autographs at the Princeton Theatre and Community Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Satterfield’s family.

Hart will also make an appearance in Evansville at Hard Copies in the Eastland Mall from 12:30 to 2:30 Sunday, where half of the ticket sales will go to the family.

Tickets are available at the door for $20.

