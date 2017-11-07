Home Illinois WWE Hall-of-Famer Mike Foley in Tri-State to Promote New Book November 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler made a stop in the Tri-State Tuesday, but it had nothing to do with flinging anybody to the mat!

Foley came to the Santa Claus Museum and Village to promote his new book. It’s called ‘Saint Mick, My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf’.

The book is partly an ode to Christmas and partly a tribute to finding the best in yourself in unlikely places.

Foley has spent a lot of time in his neurologist’s office, and says playing Santa helps keep Christmas alive in his heart and the hears of those he meets.

A portion of the money raised from Foley’s book sales will go to Santa’s Elves, Incorporated, a dedicated group of volunteers helping answer letters to Santa for more than 100 years.

