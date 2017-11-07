Home Indiana WWE Hall-Of-Famer Mick Foley Giving Back To Santa’s Elves November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Santa Claus Museum and Village is getting an early Christmas present this year. WWE Hall-of-Famer and New York Times best-selling author Mick Foley will be reading and signing his new book, while giving back to Santa’s Elves.

Foley will cover the cost of postage required to send response letters from Santa all over the globe.

Foley, who wears the red suit and is the author of the book Saint Mick: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf, will also donate a portion of the proceeds from his book to Santa’s Elves and the Santa Clause Museum & Village.

The event is Tuesday, November 7th at 6 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but seating is limited.

For more information, visit Santa Claus Museum.

