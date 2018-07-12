Home Indiana Evansville Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Mother of Aleah Beckerle July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A lawsuit was announced today in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on behalf of Cara Beckerle for the wrongful death of Aleah Beckerle.

Aleah Beckerle went missing in 2016 and was found dead in a vacant home in Evansville in 2017.

One count is being filed against Terrance Roach, the man accused but found not guilty of murder. He was found guilty of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse in the case.

SNG LLC, the owners of the property where Aleah Beckerle was taken, have also had a claim filed against them. The suit claims that negligence on their part allowed the crime to happen.

In a press conference held this afternoon, Cara Beckerle and her attorneys stress that they are seeking justice for Aleah.

The press conference can be seen below.

Comments

comments