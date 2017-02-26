Home Indiana Evansville Alleged Wrong Way Drunk Driver Nearly Collides With State Troopers February 26th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Police say this is yet another instance of someone making a potentially fatal mistake. Two Indiana State Troopers were nearly hit head-on early Sunday morning while patrolling along Highway 41. Authorities say a drunk driver was traveling the wrong way but alert troopers spotted the him before he could cause harm to himself or other motorists. The incident occurred around 12:40AM near Boonville New Harmony Road.

55 year old Jon Kosor faces charges of driving while intoxicated as well as reckless driving. The arresting officers allege Kosor was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 41. Troopers say Kosor nearly struck their patrol car head on. An investigation revealed the suspect was nearly twice the legal limit with a BAC of .14%. Vanderburgh County Jail says Kosor has been released.

