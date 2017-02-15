Home Indiana Wrong Way Driver in Daviess County Arrested February 15th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

State Troopers arrested a wrong way driver in Daviess County today.

Troopers received a call around 5:00 p.m. this afternoon regarding a wrong way driver on I-69 near the Washington Exit. They blocked the southbound lanes and stopped 45 year old Tracey Gross of Washington, Indiana.

Gross was taken to a hospital for blood tests which showed benzoes, a psychoactive drug, in her system. She is charged with several counts, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.

No one was hurt.

