Wrong Way Driver Arrested After Causing Two Crashes on I-69

A Newburgh man is behind bars after driving the wrong way on Interstate 69 Monday morning and causing two crashes.

The man is identified as 67-year-old John Robert Dewig of Newburgh. Officials say several calls came in around 5: 15 a.m. about a truck heading south in the northbound lanes.

The first crash happened north of Boonville New Harmony Road. Two cars crashed swerving to avoid the truck. Both drivers suffered minor injuries in that crash.

The second crash happened near Millersburg Rd. when a driver slammed on his brakes to avoid Dewig but was rear-ended by another driver. No one was injured in that crash.

One deputy attempted to pull over Dewig but had to swerve to avoid crashing. Dewig was eventually pulled over by another deputy at the Morgan Ave. overpass.

Officials say a medical condition has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Dewig is charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

