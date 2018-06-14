Home Kentucky Wrong Number Lands Two Individuals In Jail June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A very unfortunate misdial has landed two men in jail.

Roy Hancock and an unnamed juvenile are facing charges in Union County, Kentucky after they called a Morganfield Police officer thinking they were calling a drug dealer.

An alleged drug dealer known as “Dunk” posted a number to Snapchat claiming to be selling Marijuana, but mistyped and posted a police officers number by mistake.

After a few hours of texts and phone calls, the officers arranged an undercover operation where they would meet up and “sell” the messenger some marijuana.

Officers agreed to meet the men for the arranged drug deal and found Roy E. Hancock and an unnamed juvenile in a white work van.

Both individuals admitted to officers that they were there in connection to purchase drugs from “Dunk”.

Police are working to find the real “Dunk” and put him out of business.

