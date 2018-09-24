The Writer of Rick & Morty Comics is from Evansville!

Wubalubadubdub, “Rick and Morty” has taken the world by storm!

As the cartoon increased in popularity, and viewers were complaining about the long wait between seasons, the creators decided to help hold fans over with a Rick and Morty comic book series.

If you didn’t know that, then you probably didn’t know this, the writer and illustrator of the comic book is from right here in Evansville!

Meet… Kyle Starks.

Growing up in Evansville, Kyle Starks began his love affair with drawing and writing at a very young age.

But, it took decades for him to decide to make it his career.

He attributes his love for writing to his love for reading.



I really like telling stories, I always have. I think that’s because I was always a reader, I always read comics, I always read books; and I just really like having worlds and having a series of events. I was always obsessed with story, and now I get to do it!

So, that’s my favorite part.

His book “Sexcastle”, popular among comic book enthusiasts, is what got him noticed.

‘Sexcastle’, which was my first comic, I did it for fun. It ended getting picked up by ‘Image’, and ended up getting optioned by the Russo brothers and The Workaholics.

It was actually optioned before it was published, which was super exciting!

And then I got nominated for an award called an Eisner Award for ‘Best Humor Publication’; and sort of the way comics work is that if you make something funny, everyone who has a funny book will come to you.

And that’s when Rick and Morty came to call.

Oni, who does the ‘Rick and Morty’ books, actually brought ‘Invader Zim’ to me, and I’m 41, I didn’t watch ‘Invader Zim’. I was in college then, it wasn’t…

So I did an issue, it was great, they were like, ‘One is good enough,’ and at the time, they had just put ‘Rick and Morty’ on Adult Swim for free.

The thing is, it’s tough to imagine, especially with that line outside, no one watched it for the first 2 seasons. They didn’t watch it until it hit Hulu.

But I loved it, because I love Dan Harmon, because I love ‘Community’.

So after the ‘Invader Zim’ thing was sort of one and done, I thought, ‘Man, I wish they would have asked me to do ‘Rick and Morty’, which they did!

So they offered me 5 issues of ‘Rick and Morty’, and then presumably it would be done.

I did those 5 issues, they asked for me to do 5 more issues, after that Justin Roiland the co-creator of the show said, ‘Let him do it until he doesn’t want to do it anymore’.

I’m currently scheduled through Issue 50, which would put me at 31 issues, which is how many episodes of the show there are. And I’m doing it for as long as I can. I love it!

So now that you know who he is, when you see him at the grocery store, say, “Hi,”…or just yell, “Pickle Rick!”

