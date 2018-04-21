Write In Sheriff Candidate Back In Jail
A write in Sheriff Candidate, David Templin, finds their way to the Sheriff’s Office sooner than expected.
Templin is back in jail for allegedly removing a GPS Monitoring anklet that had been court ordered by the Perry County Prosecutors Office.
He has been on GPS Monitoring since March for charges of Impersonating a first responder, illegal possession of a police radio, and restricting law enforcement and medical personnel.
On April 17th, Perry County Officers were able to track Templin at a traffic stop by tracking his cellphone.
Police reported that they found three guns, ammunition, camping gear, and food.
Templin is being held in the Perry County Detention Center without Bond.