Wrestling is Coming to Rockport!

It’s official! Rockport, Indiana…

Stride Pro Wrestling presents: A Benefit for Jakob Lester!

Jakob was a friend of my family’s who lost him due to an accident. So this show is to raise money for his wife and 2 small children (1 & 3) he left behind. 100% of the proceeds go to the Lester family.

Family friendly action as well as a VIP Meet and Greet with some of the stars of this show, for only $20! Which gets you a picture with the wrestlers, autographs and a front row seat to all the action!

Kids 4 and under are FREE ADMISSION!

You won’t wanna miss it when I defend the Legacy Championship for the first time against Joey O’Riley in a FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match!



Get ready to rumble for a great cause, Sunday, October 28th.

Stride Wrestling at South Spencer High School in Rockport!

Doors open at 3 pm, the first bell rings at 4, and it’s just ten bucks for adults, five dollars for kids twelve and under.

And the proceeds go to Jakob’s wife and children to help them as they move forward in life without a husband or father.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments