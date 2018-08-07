Two Car Accidents Cause Road Closures

Two accidents cause backups in Evansville during the rush hour commute.

The call for the first accident involving two vehicles came in at 5:02 p.m. at Redbank and Weston Rd.

While crews were working that scene a second accident took place and involved a fire department vehicle. That accident happened on the westbound Lloyd and Redbank Road.

The westbound Lloyd is shut down. Crews are working to clean up both accidents.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid that area.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

Comments

comments