Wreaths Across America to Honor, Remember Veterans this Holiday Season December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville cemetery will be honoring veterans this holiday season. Oak Hill Cemetery will host the seventh annual Wreaths Across America, honoring veterans on the National Day of Remembrance. This service will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 11 a.m.

Similar ceremonies will be held simultaneously at over 1,200 locations around the world, including the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonial wreaths will be placed at the Veteran’s Plaza and nearby in the Civil War section to remember and honor all soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines for their services.

Wreaths will also be placed at Evansville’s Locust Hill Cemetery on Kratzville Road.

This initiative began in 1992 when Morrill Worchester donated and placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen soldiers at Arlington Cemetery.

In 2007, Wreaths Across American became a nonprofit organization with the year-round mission to remember, honor, and teach.

