WPT Nonwovens to Invest $6M to revitalize former Nestaway Facility

July 18th, 2017 Kentucky

A Beaver Dam-based manufacturer of lightweight nonwoven fabrics plans to invest $6,000,000 to revitalize the former Nestaway Facility.

WPT Nonwovens will be transforming the building into a state of the art nonwoven fabric facility. This will create 40 full-time production, quality, and warehouse positions over the next four years.

The new facility will be fabricating air through bond nonwoven fabric for production of hygiene and personal care nonwovens and filtration media nonwovens.

This restoration project is expected to be complete in February of 2018.

For more information, visit WPT Nonwovens.

