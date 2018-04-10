The Worst April of 168 Years: 1857

Evansville metro data goes back to 1850………..

December 1856-January 1857 was brutal, but February 1857 was incredibly warm. In fact, it was one of the warmest on record with multiple days in the 70s. March turned cold at first, then warm again late. April was awful & did even see a temperature more than 60 degree until April 25. April 17 saw some snow & mainly cold rain with a strong north wind & a HIGH of only 37. +3″ fell north of Evansville.

The first 80 was May 9, but a trace of snow occurred on May 11, the latest on record.

There have been some rough Aprils, but this one was extra rough & one of the few that were colder than February.

MARCH 1857 APRIL 1857 MAY 1857

1 38/28 47/34 73/57 0.02″

2 30/17 44/30 57/50

3 41/26 59/39 55/48 0.85″

4 47/32 57/49 0.52″ 50/47 0.22″

5 38/29 43/29 0.34″ T sn 65/50 0.04″

6 32/20 32/25 T T sn 63/53

7 27/16 54/30 73/49

8 39/24 43/35 77/59

9 25/20 0.22″ 1″ sn/ice 47/33 84/71

10 35/18 48/37 73/48

11 29/22 40/29 48/31 T T

12 31/14 47/22 64/45

13 40/20 46/40 80/58 0.04″

14 47/28 49/36 76/63 0.40″

15 49/33 43/32 63/54

16 54/35 44/33 63/51

17 58/35 0.04″ T sn 37/35 0.67″ T sn (+3″ snow north) 61/50

18 41/34 41/26 58/51

19 46/34 50/35 61/51 0.02″

20 71/40 59/37 68/52

21 57/39 45/41 71/54

22 74/47 48/37 78/58

23 73/64 59/40 0.10″ 84/61

24 67/47 0.08″ 58/40 84/65

25 53/41 69/42 68/60 1.40″

26 51/35 0.02″ 55/47 0.03″ 71/58 0.08″

27 57/43 57/43 75/58 0.18″

28 61/41 62/48 71/59

29 58/41 67/52 75/59

30 58/37 66/56 1.20″ 71/62 0.08

31 51/46 0.12″ 79/58

