World War II Veteran Celebrates 102nd Birthday

A World War II veteran from Evansville has a huge birthday coming up. Thurman Carnal turns 102 Friday but Thursday he had a surprise birthday party with a couple special guests.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and State Representative Wendy McNamara stopped by his house to celebrate. They gave him a certificate, Indiana flag, and state seal and spent time looking at his scrapbooks from his time in the war.

Anybody who is with Thurman for more than five seconds knows what a special guy he is. Every time you meet Thurman it’s a treat.

“He loves to tell you his history and he’s just a wonderful person and to have the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday especially on his 102nd birthday is such a pleasure for me,” says McNamara.

Thurman says he does not know the secret to how he’s lived so long and he’s going to enjoy lots of birthday cake Friday.

