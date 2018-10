Home Indiana Evansville World War II in Lego Form at Evansville Museum October 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

From October 19th to October 21st, the Evansville Museum is bringing World War II in Legos back.

This will be the largest version of the Lego pop up exhibit ever to stop in Evansville.

The exhibit includes models of the USS Missouri and USS Nicholas, a detailed diorama of Omaha Beach, and much more.

Admission to the exhibit is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

