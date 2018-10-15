Home Indiana World War 2 Veteran Searches For Missing Hat and Pins October 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

An Indiana honor flight recipient and World War Two veteran is asking for the public’s help finding a souvenir special to him.

95 year-old veteran and retired school teacher Warner Knight is fighting to find his world war two hat.

Missing keepsakes on the cap symbolize the importance of his journey over the years.

“It isn’t the cap. It is the honor flight pin,” says Knight.

The Honor Flight recipient received a pin during his trip to Washington D.C. honoring his camaraderie.

And also a Pearl Harbor pin from his granddaughter.

“Hated to lose it,” says Knight.

Both fastened to the hat are now lost.

The last place the cap was worn was,”at the Bob Evan’s restaurant, and I remember wearing the cap there,” says Knight.

The retired school teacher also remembers enjoying the weather and wearing the cap in his yard before wrapping up his day last week.

“As I vaguely remember, I took it off and I either laid it down on the driveway, or put it on the back of the trunk of my car.

“I probably laid it on the back of my car, forgot it, left it there got in the car the next day after and took off and deposited the cap somewhere along the way.”

Honor Flight recipients are stepping up to end knight’s search by offering to buy a new hat and Honor Flight pin.

“They said, “Don’t worry. I will buy you a new cap and bring you another Honor Flight pin.””

But it won’t be the same.

“I’ll be happy to have another Honor Flight pin but it wont be the same. The other one was given to me at the time of the flight and this will be a replica.”

Knight continues to search for the hat and pins, and is thankful to the community for their effort in his search.

“I am amazed at the attention that my article drew and I am thankful. I want to thank the public and those involved and say to whoever found it if you see this and return it, i will be very grateful for it.”

