A World of Sound: A Toddler’s Journey to Hearing

Hearing aids didn’t work for 17-month-old Tinsley Cowan. Doctors believe there are cells in her cochlea that don’t work correctly or aren’t there. Her parents, Nea and Blake Cowan decided to go the cochlear implant route for Tinsley.

“She figued out that this [speech processor] is a magnet and she loves magnets so she clipped it on her high chair,” said Nea Cowan.

Tinsley’s speech processor attaches to her head magnetically. A receiver simulator was surgically placed inside her head with a string-like device that attaches to her cochlea. While it may look similar to a hearing aid, it works quite differently.

“There are microphones that pick up the sound and then the sounds are processed in here according to the way we have it programmed,” said Little Ears Hearing CenterPediatric Audiologi

st and Executive Director, Shelley Moats. “Then that signal is sent through this wire up to this coil and then transmitted across the skin to the internal part via radio frequency and then that program tells the electrodes how to behave.”

Dr. Moats says, three in 1,000 kids suffer from hearing loss, making it the most common congenital problem for children.

But, with that said, resources are still limited especially when living in rural areas like Clay, Kentucky, like the Cowans do.

“I was always directed to well, go to your local deaf church, awesome there is none,” said Nea. “Well go to your local deaf center yet again there is none.”

Nea had to do research on her own to figure out what the best option would be for Tinsley and how to get her the treatment she needed. She ultimately chose a cochlear implant over the deaf culture.

“We had to make this choice for her now and if she decides to go a different route that’s perfectly fine with us we still are learning sign,” said Nea. “My goal as a mom is for her to be fluent in sign but to also be able to speak. I want her to have every opportunity that there is for her.”

Choosing a cochlear implant means many doctor visits and trips to Louisville to make sure the device is working properly and Tinsley is learning more every trip. One of those doctor visits happens at Little Ears Hearing Center in Louisville with Doctor Shelley Moats.

She’s responsible for programming Tinsley’s cochlear implant sound at the right level, along with teaching her to learn to hear.

“If somebody dropped a handful of silverware in the sink she didn’t really know what that meant,” said Dr. Moats. “And so now if she startles to that you go i heard that and you show it to her so that she can learn to assign meaning to the sounds and you have to learn to listen before you can learn to talk.”

With Dr. Moats Tinsley spends time in a room with little distractions. Sounds are played teaching Tinsley to turn and look for where the sound is coming from.

“There was a video screen playing little fun videos clips so at first we turned the sound on and we show her and we turn the video on and say oh look listen,” said Dr. Moates. “And we kind of try to teach her that task and then after a while with practice she’ll start doing that on her own.”

Tinsley is 17-months-old but Dr. Moats says her reaction to sound is similar to a six or seven month old. At this point, trips to visit Dr. Moats are frequent and will happen for many years but will slowly decrease as Tinsley continues to make progress.

Nea says she’s looking forward to see what the future holds for Tinsley but seeing the progress she’s made over the last three months is amazing, as she’s started to walk and discover her voice.

“To see her dance to songs, and hear her laugh and play like I didn’t get to before,” said Nea. “So it’s great to see her be a kid and experience sound and what that world opens up to you.”

You can follow Tinsley’s Journey on her Tinsley’s Two Ears Facebook Page

