“World Of Reptiles” Comes To Henderson

Families came out to see a variety of reptiles at Audubon State Park Saturday afternoon.

Wildlife Author and Naturalist Scott Shupe and his “World of Reptiles” Tour made a stop in Henderson. The show includes 7 reptiles that travel with Scott in his pickup truck. Scott says Wildlife play an important part of our environment and need to be preserved. He enjoys touring Kentucky to teach people all about them.

Scott Shupe explains, “Oh its a lot of fun. I really enjoy doing this, I’ve been doing this, I’ve been ding it a long long time. Been working with the Department of Parks under contract every summer for the last ten or twelve years and yeah it’s a lot of fun.”

Scott has worked with Wildlife for over 40 years.

