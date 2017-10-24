Home Indiana World-Renown Martial Artists, Acrobats To Perform At Jasper Arts Center October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Some world-renown martial artists and acrobats will be performing at the Jasper Arts Center later this month. The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin was established in 1957 as a combination of the former China Circus & Acrobats that was founded in 1948. It’s one of the best acrobatic troupes in China with over 100 acrobatic, magical, and martial arts performers.

The Troupe has more than 30 representative acts, many of which have won prizes in national and international festivals and competitions.

The company has toured extensively all over Europe, Asia, the United States, and Middle East. It has also had acts perform in Ringling and Barnum & Bailey Bros. Circus, Cirque du Soleil, Big Apple Circus, Swiss Knie Bros., and UniverSoul Circus.

This performance will be at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m. This is the first in this year’s New Directions series.

Tickets for adults are $35, $33 for seniors, and $30 for students and children. Group rates are also available. You can also call the Jasper Arts Center at 812-482-3070.

For more information, visit Martial Arts and Acrobats of Tianjin.

