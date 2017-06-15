It is a growing concern that effects more than 5 million Americans every year.

On June 15th light was being shed on elder abuse with the first ever World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a free event at the Rathbone Retirement Community in Evansville.

Senior citizens and caregivers gathered with Community Resource Officials to get information on how to report elder abuse.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand and guests enjoyed music and lunch.

Advocates for the elderly say awareness starts with education.

Bethel Church Pastor Dave Schwambach prayed over the senior community.

All funds raised from the event will go to Evansville Advocacy Group “Voices” Incorporated.

