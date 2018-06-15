World Cup Fans Flock to Doc’s

Doc’s Sports Bar in Evansville has taken the torch of housing soccer fans after the closing of Ri Ria’s earlier this year.

Soccer fans looking for a place to watch the game now that Ri Ra’s has closed its doors can find solace in knowing Doc’s will supply them big screens and great deals.

Doc’s owner Josh Pietrowski urges people to check their face book page, facebook.com/drinkatdocs, to see what games they’ll be showing and when.

He emphasizes that all soccer fans are invited to watch the World Cup at Doc’s.





Comments

comments