Home Indiana World Cup 2018: Russia Defeats Saudia Arabia 5-0 June 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The soccer world is on the edge of its seat as the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off. For the next several weeks teams from around the world are taking center stage in Russia.

This will be Fox Sports largest production ever with an unprecedented 38 matches to air on English television. All 64 matches will air live across digital platforms so you don’t miss a minute.

The tournament can take a player from relative obscurity to a worldwide household name. Fox Sports analysts have a look at which players are carrying the hopes and dreams of their faithful fans.

Russia won Thursday’s match against Saudi Arabia by a score of 5-0.

You can catch world cup action for the next few weeks over on FOX44.



Comments

comments