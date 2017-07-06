World Class Assassins are Killing the Game

A Church Tech, a Music Teacher, a Sales Manager and a Chef walk into a bar…because they’re the band!

The first time I met Lead Vocalist, Matt Camp, he was telling me all about his newly formed band…“World Class Assassins”.

Chris and I started the band three years ago. Our vision was to play some original music, just get out and have some fun together. We like to play original music, it gets us out of town. We like to get out on the road together, we’ve gotten to play some amazing places over the years.

So basically these guys put their talents toward being able to do what they love, get to travel, and get paid for it.

Sounds like my kind of job…

If you’re a fan of Trapt, Staind, Shinedown, or POD, you’ll enjoy the power vocals that are very reminiscent of classic 90’s Hair Bands.

With original lyrics, by the 3rd time the chorus comes around, you got this and are singing along!

No wonder their crowds are so big, and not sitting.

We always have amazing attendance at our shows.

Ever wonder what it’s like to be you in the day time and a Rock Star at night?

Think “Jem”…truly outrageous, right?



Doing some shows for places like The Hard Rock cafe, and stuff like that…I mean, that’s always a blast. And our current song, if you look at the Backpage, the spins on it right now are just incredible. So, I’m feeling pretty proud for a couple of guys who recorded a song in McCutchanville, got it up on the internet, it sounds phenomenal, and the spins are just…daily and plentiful.

Their next show is July 8th, can we expect any surprises?

**SPOILER ALERT**

We’ve got three or four new songs in the mix for the next show. We’re pretty prolific.

