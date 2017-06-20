Home Kentucky World Changers Repairing Roofs, Building Sheds for Owensboro Residents June 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A volunteer group called the “World Changers” are in Owensboro repairing roofs and building sheds for residents across the city. Officials say the project is a great experience for kids. More than 200 student and adult volunteers hard at work in Owensboro.

Bailey Nall said, “We are painting – we are currently building a shed here for a lady and there’s a lot of painting houses – we’re putting roofs on houses – we’re building sheds we’re digging holes – we’re doing a whole lot of stuff.”

Bailey is one of the “World Changers,” a group of students traveling around the United States for a week-long service project in Owensboro. Bailey came all the way from Texas to take part.

“We traveled here in two vans and it was really cool because we were connecting with people traveling up here and it was really awesome,” said Nall.

All of the materials for the projects are provided by the city.

Kaitlyn Sirmons said, “The city pays for all of the wood these people are using and like they’re building a shed and so the city has paid for all of that through the approved application process and we just provide the free labor.”

Officials say they’ve received positive feedback about the project from the community.

“So people are more curious about what’s happening – we’ve had people walk by and are like ‘why are there a bunch of kids building something – they are definitely not qualified’ but trust me they are supervised – they know what they are doing,” Sirmons said.

The World Changers will be in Owensboro until Friday, June 23rd.

