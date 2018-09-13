Workshop with Neal A Lester, PhD: Straight Talk About the NWord

Some call it the most inflammatory and shocking and historic word in the English language, and Doctor Lester came in to tell us where you can participate in a critical conversation about this.

Neal A. Lester, Ph.D., is a Foundation Professor of English and Founding Director of Project Humanities at Arizona State University. He has authored or co-authored/edited seven books including Ntozake Shange: A Critical Study of the Plays and Understanding Zora Neale Hurston’s Their Eyes Were Watching God: A Student Casebook to Issues, Sources, and Historical Documents. Dr. Lester received the Roy Wilkins Community Service Award, the highest honor from the East Valley NAACP chapter, for his innovative Project Humanities initiative and for this community awareness campaign about the Nword.

Neal A. Lester, will present his workshop at EVPL Central, tonight at 6pm.

He will discuss the word’s continually shifting use through the history of American race relations and look at the fundamental role of words, history, language, and performance to construct identity.

Registration is not required, but it is recommended.

This event is free and open to the public.

