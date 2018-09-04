Home Indiana WorkOne Southwest to Close Offices in October September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Due to a restructuring at WorkOne Southwest, some of the offices will be closed beginning October 1st.

WorkOne says this restructuring is being done to make best use of the funding recourses available.

WorkOne Southwest provides one-on-one services for individuals who are going through career transitions. These services include resume building, mock interviews, career exploration, access programs to improve or gain skills needed for the job market, and wage information for desired careers.

Below are the offices that will close at the beginning of October:

WorkOne Southwest – Mt. Vernon, 402 Main Street, Old National Bank

WorkOne Southwest – Rockport, 2792 N US231 – Lincoln Commerce Ctr

Individuals will still have access at local WorkOne Southwest Offices that are listed here:

Dubois County – Jasper, 703 W. 6th St., Jasper, IN 47546

Pike County – Petersburg, 1008 Maple St., Petersburg, IN 47576

Gibson County – Princeton, 107 S. Hart St., Princeton, IN 47670

Vanderburgh County – Evansville, 700 E. Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713

Knox County – Vincennes, 2437 6th St., Vincennes, IN 47591

Warrick County – Boonville, 224 W. Main St., Boonville, IN 47601

Perry County – Tell City, 1034 31st St., Tell City, IN 47586

