WorkOne Southwest to Close Offices in October
Due to a restructuring at WorkOne Southwest, some of the offices will be closed beginning October 1st.
WorkOne says this restructuring is being done to make best use of the funding recourses available.
WorkOne Southwest provides one-on-one services for individuals who are going through career transitions. These services include resume building, mock interviews, career exploration, access programs to improve or gain skills needed for the job market, and wage information for desired careers.
Below are the offices that will close at the beginning of October:
- WorkOne Southwest – Mt. Vernon, 402 Main Street, Old National Bank
- WorkOne Southwest – Rockport, 2792 N US231 – Lincoln Commerce Ctr
Individuals will still have access at local WorkOne Southwest Offices that are listed here:
- Dubois County – Jasper, 703 W. 6th St., Jasper, IN 47546
- Pike County – Petersburg, 1008 Maple St., Petersburg, IN 47576
- Gibson County – Princeton, 107 S. Hart St., Princeton, IN 47670
- Vanderburgh County – Evansville, 700 E. Walnut St., Evansville, IN 47713
- Knox County – Vincennes, 2437 6th St., Vincennes, IN 47591
- Warrick County – Boonville, 224 W. Main St., Boonville, IN 47601
- Perry County – Tell City, 1034 31st St., Tell City, IN 47586