WorkOne Southwest Office in Boonville to Close in December

WorkOne Southwest announces plans to restructure its local offices. As of December 1, 2018, the WorkOne Southwest office in Boonville will close and staff will be reassigned to other offices in the region.

“WorkOne Southwest has been and will continue to be responsive to community needs. A decrease in the number of people needing services in the community results in the Workforce Board reassigning staff resources to other office locations”, says Executive Director Jim Heck.

The Boonville office is located in the Old National Bank building on W. Main St. Anyone who needs services can call 812-746-5798 to schedule an appointment.

You can also visit their website for more information and locations.

WorkOne Southwest

Comments

comments