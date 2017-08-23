WorkOne Southwest Hosts Job Fair In Evansville

There are a lot of jobs out there to be had, and employers were on the hunt, trying to fill the many openings they have in our area.

WorkOne Southwest teamed up with the Vanderburgh County Commissioners to host a job fair for people in the community.

Employers ranged from larger companies like Vectren and Trilogy Healthcare to skill-building programs that help people upgrade their skills.

One employer said more than 3,000 applicants turned out for the fair.

Participating employers had more than 150 jobs they were trying to fill.

