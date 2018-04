It’s a chance for area job seekers to polish their resumes and further their careers. WorkOne Southwest and Vanderburgh County Commissioners are hosting a job fair next month.

It’s set for Thursday, May 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.

Job fair advisors will be there to guide applicants through the employment process.

It’s free and open to the public and you’ll want to dress appropriately.

