WorkOne Southwest is hosting a job fair on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at the Jasper WorkOne office on West 6th Street.

The job fair will include companies that have immediate openings, including Help At Home, Jasper Rubber Products, Trilogy Health Services, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and Kimball International.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

Comments

comments