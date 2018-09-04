WorkOne Southwest Closing Select Locations

A non-profit group plans to close two of their locations in the area, but organizers say it’s excellent news.

“We’re always looking at how do we best serve our community, and in our area, our unemployment rate is so low, and the number of job openings is so great that we have fewer customers that are coming into our office looking for help,” says Jim Heck, Grow Southwest Executive Director.

Since funding relies on both businesses and job seekers needing WorkOne’s help, they need to make the best use of funding resources available.

“So our board of directors has looked at two offices one in Mount Vernon and one in Rock Port that they’re best served if they can take the staff in those offices and move them to another location that best serves the community,” says Heck.

WorkOne will still have multiple offices open but come October, the Mt. Vernon location, inside the Old National Bank, and the Rockport location will close.

“The good news is the job climate here in this area is very good. There are a lot of jobs out there. A lot of openings for people that are willing to work so we see there is a lot of opportunities here,” says Heck.

Not only will this adjustment save WorkOne money.

“It also lets us look at staffing to see you know are we right staffed and then if we lose people through attrition, we are able to maybe look at it and see if we need to fill those positions or not,” says Heck.

Comments

comments