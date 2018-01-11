Working Men’s Institute: Travel Back in Time to Utopia

We’ve mentioned the rich history of New Harmony several times in the last few months, and now we’re diving in!

The not one, but two, utopian societies that called this town home, left a legacy of treasures that will bring you back to a simpler time in paradise.

Travel back in time to utopia.

Where all were equal, and knowledge was valued.

Perhaps this is why New Harmony’s Working Men’s Institute is the last of its kind.

Since it is the last of its kind, it’s not a surprise if you haven’t heard of it.

What is a Working Men’s Institute?

William McClure started it. The concept was, he was trying to provide information to the working class.

You know, not everybody had that access to information back then in that day…there was a huge separation between the classes.

So he was here to provide that for the working man.

Think of the impact when it opened…a place for tradesmen to network!

And while it’s beautiful, and a great place to spend the day, it’s quietly teaching lessons to future generations.

I enjoy doing demonstrations for the kids! They just see it as getting food from the grocery store, they don’t realize that at one time you had to grow it, you had to do a lot more preparation just to have a meal on the table. So we provide all these types of interesting things for the kids!

I mean, for kids, it’s kind of nice to give them an idea of what life was really like back then; and I think New Harmony is able to provide that information a little more than just reading it in a book, or sitting in the classroom.

The Working Men’s Institute is one of those places where you could spend hours just trying to see everything!

And generally, I’m not so subdued, but I was surrounded by history and art…and enjoying that comforting feeling that you get when you visit New Harmony.





