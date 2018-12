Home Indiana Fire In Evansville Shuts Down Southbound Lanes Of Kratzville Road and Allen Lane December 8th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a fire at 3061 Hawaii Drive in Evansville.

There are fire units on scene right now.

A call for a working structure came in at approximately 3:48 p.m.

The southbound lanes of Kratzville Road and Allen Lane are shut down as crews work to contain the fire.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more details as soon as information becomes available.

