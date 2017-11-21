Home Indiana Evansville Workers Setting Up For 84th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus November 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The 84th annual Hadi Shrine Circus begins in just a couple days. Right now workers are busy setting up for the big event. This year’s circus welcomes back old favorites, but organizers say you can expect some new acts too. They’ve also lowered the ticket prices this year.

Organizers say their performers will bring all of the excitement you would expect to see at the circus, plus some special surprises.

General admission tickets cost $16. The circus will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd, at 5 p.m.

There will be three performances on Friday, November 24th and Saturday, November 25th at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. And a matinee show at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 26th.

For more information, visit Hadi Shrine Circus.

