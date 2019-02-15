Workers Keep People Safe in Winter Weather

As people are encouraged to stay off the roads with all this wet weather, others are out making sure everyone is safe.

“Tonight we’re fully staffed and ready to go,” says Lee Turpen, American Medical Response Clinical Manager.

With the winter weather approaching, it’s a busy night for some across the Tri-State.

For Brian Feller, Feller Towing and Recovery owner, he says they are planning to be out all night.

“We’ve had nights where we’ve had 40 to 50 calls in a night,” says Feller.

He says they have 15 workers hitting the roads as calls come in from people needing to be towed-something he says can be a challenge with snow and ice.

“It’s dealing with getting people back on the road and knowing that you’re in a position where the road is slick, that’s why the other car is off the road, and another car going down the road can end up right there with you,” says Feller.

Meanwhile, American Medical Response in Evansville is also equipped to make their way out overnight responding to calls as carefully as possible.

“We will generally respond just as normal although all our operations so to speak will be a little bit time extended. Response times will take a little bit longer to get to the people safely and keep the rest of the general public on the roadways safe,” says Turpen.

Turpen says the weather can be an obstacle, but EMT’s and paramedics are prepared.

“We do keep sand in all of our units so that we can put that down for extra footing or for the traction of the tires if necessary,” says Turpen.

And as the snow impacts the Tri-State once again, those working long shifts out on the roadways ask other drivers of one thing-

“Give yourself plenty of time to stop. Just be prepared and don’t get anywhere close to any other drivers,” says Feller.

INDOT says in their southern districts they will be on full call out with nearly 80 trucks on the roads. They have already pretreated the roads, but it’s still important to drive carefully. In Kentucky, KYTC says they are on standby.

