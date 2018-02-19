Workers’ Compensation Bill Clears House Committee

A bill that would modernize Kentucky’s workers’ compensation system has cleared a House Committee. House Bill 2 would make several changes to the worker’s comp laws.

Proposals in the bill limit medical benefits to 15 years and allow termination of benefits at 67 or two years after the injury. It would also increase the percentage paid from 100 percent to 110 percent.

If it passes, House Bill 2 likely wouldn’t impact the benefits injured workers currently get.

It now goes to the House for consideration.

