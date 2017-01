An Owensboro worker was rescued from the Ohio River after falling in the water. It happened Monday just before 12:30 a.m.

Owensboro Fire Department Rescue Boat 30 worked to find and remove a worker who had fallen in the river.

The person was taken to the boat dock where the person was treated by EMS then taken to the ER.

There is no word on the person’s identity or their condition.

