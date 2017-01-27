Worker Dies at Kentucky Mining Site
Authorities are investigating the death of a coal mine worker Thursday in Pike County, KY. Ray Hatfield, who had 23 years of experience, died from his injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville.
The mine has has been shut down since Hatfield’s death and continues to be closed Friday while an on-going investigation continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety sent investigators to the mine Thursday night and they remain on scene. This incident remains under investigation.