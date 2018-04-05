Home Indiana Work Zone Safety Week Events Planned in Southwest Indiana April 5th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Next week is national work zone safety awareness week and Hoosier officials have several events planned that you can take part in.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting events online and in person around Southwest Indiana.

The theme for this year is “Work Zone Safety: Everyone’s Responsibility.” Events run from April 9th through the 13th across the region.

Monday – Safety Selfie/Wear Orange Day (Tag us in your Safety Selfie on Facebook and Twitter!)

Tuesday – Mock Work Zone at Evansville Sub District On U.S. 41

Wednesday – Story Time With our Jasper Unit (Facebook and Twitter)

Thursday – Facebook/Twitter Live in Work Zones

Friday – Trash Bash!

