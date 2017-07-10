Home Indiana Evansville Work is Underway on the Twin Bridges as Part of FixFor41 Project July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Henderson, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Work is underway on the Twin Bridges. Lane restrictions were set to start last Wednesday, but had to be pushed back due to weather concerns.

The northbound bridge will have drivers traveling both directions across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson.

Heavy truck traffic will still be able to use the southbound bridge as it undergoes work for the FixFor41 project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the work will last until this fall.

Comments

comments