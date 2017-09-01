44News | Evansville, IN

Work is Underway to Repair Historic Albion Pagoda

September 1st, 2017 Illinois

Work is underway to repair an historic Illinois Pagoda. Our media partner WFIW reports, Lear Constuction began removing the roof tiles from the Albion Pagoda and will be repairing the decking before the tiles are replaced.

The Pagoda, located on the courthouse square, was built in 1914 as a community project of the Albion Women’s Beutifying Club.

Fairfield architect W.E. Felix designed the Pagoda. It’s a two-story octagonal structure, and has eight brick columns.

When it was originally built, the Pagodas main purpose was built for band concerts, along with shelter for the Albion Mineral Well that’s located underneath the structure.

