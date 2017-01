Home Indiana Evansville Work Underway On Rail Crossings At U.S. 41 Near Lynch Road January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

After weeks of delays, work is underway on rail crossing on U.S. 41 near Lynch Road in Evansville.

Crews began closing the northbound lanes, and directed all traffic to the southbound lanes.

Next week crews will begin work on the southbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays in that area while that work is completed.

Comments

comments