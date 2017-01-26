Work Underway to Clean up Bee Slough

Major changes are getting underway on the Bee Slough that runs along I-69 heading into downtown Evansville.

People have long complained of a terrible odor in the area that comes from waste water nearby. But upgrades that are now taking place are designed to fix that.

The plan to upgrade Bee Slough is part of the 24 year $729(M) “Renew Evansville” plan. This project should put a major dent in the amount of sewage released into the Ohio River and Pigeon Creek.

Bee Slough is a ditch that runs along Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments