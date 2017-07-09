Work Set to Begin on Twin Bridges After Delays

Work is finally underway on the Twin Bridges. Lane restriction were set to start last Wednesday but were pushed back due to weather concerns.

Now, the Northbound bridge will have drivers traveling both directions across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson.

Heavy truck traffic will still be able to use the Southbound bridge as it undergoes work for the Fix for 41 project.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, work will last until Fall.

