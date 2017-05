Home Kentucky Work Set to Begin Along Natcher Parkway May 2nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

Starting Thursday, work is set to begin along the Natcher Parkway in Ohio County. Transportation officials will work along the western Kentucky parkway at Exit 41. One lane will close in both directions. All traffic will switch to southbound lanes on Friday. The new traffic pattern will last until work is completed in July.

