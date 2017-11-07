Home Indiana Work On Section Of Boonville Bypass Suspended Until Further Notice November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Work on a section of the State Road 61 Boonville Bypass is suspended until further notice. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the work suspension will delay the opening of the bypass until 2018.

On November 2nd, INDOT’s Construction team sent a letter to Force Construction officially suspending pavement work due to pavement smoothness concerns.

During the course of the project, a section of finished pavement experienced unexpected heaving, or upward movement of the pavement material. There’s a study being conducted to figure out what caused the heaving.

Workers will still be able to complete work in other areas of the Boonville Bypass during the suspension.

Comments

comments