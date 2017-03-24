Home Indiana Work Release Escapee Found in Dubois County March 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A man serving time in the Dubois County work release program is now back in custody, after missing from the detention center for nearly three weeks.

Zachery Uppencamp has been serving time since he was charged with beating a pregnant woman last year.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when Uppencamp took off from work release around March 7th.

Uppencamp was found Friday in a Saint Meinrad apartment. He fled the scene and was found walking the street that afternoon.

He is now back behind bars and facing additional charges.

