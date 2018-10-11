Work Planned On Wabash Memorial Bridge

Drivers using the bridge over the Wabash River at Mt. Vernon can expect some delays over the next week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down one lane of the bridge beginning Monday October 15th. This will be for the biennial inspection of the structure. The work should last 4-to-5 days, and the restrictions will only be in place from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the days work takes place.

INDOT says there will be flaggers in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

